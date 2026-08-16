Kanye West wows Almaty with epic sphere-stage show

The concert took place at the Central Stadium.

It kicked off at 9:00 p.m., with stadium doors opening at 4:00 p.m.

Ye's show was spectacular, with fans singing along, dancing, and filming the action. Fireworks lit up the sky several times during the performance, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

Photo credit: Kamshat Abdiraim/Qazinform

The main feature of the show was a massive hemisphere structure set up in the center of the stadium, where Ye performed while secured by a harness.

Over 100 tons of technical equipment were delivered for the concert. The show boasted a massive stage, the iconic hemisphere, and stunning pyrotechnics.

Photo credit: Yelaman Turysbek/Qazinform

Tall lighting towers were also installed around the venue.

A total of 40 entrances on three sides of the stadium were available for spectators. Security checks were conducted at the gates, with entry limited to ticket holders.

Police increased patrols around the stadium and nearby streets on the day of the concert.

Organizers had warned spectators about prohibited items, including weapons, drugs, alcohol, glass containers, plastic bottles, sharp objects, and other banned items.

Photo credit: Yelaman Turysbek/Qazinform

Ambulance crews and fire brigades were also on standby at the venue. Medics were stationed near the stadium, ready to assist spectators if needed.

Photo credit: Yelaman Turysbek/Qazinform

As reported on Friday, Kanye West’s concert was postponed due to ‘safety concerns’.