FC Kairat secures narrow win over Aktobe

FC Kairat actively started the match, winning a free-kick just five minutes in, though the ball flew over the bar. The black-and-yellow squad continued to press throughout the first half, creating several clear-cut chances. Finnish newcomer Oiva Jukkola failed to convert a pass from Jorginho, while Aleksandr Shirobokov saw his header saved by Aktobe’s goalkeeper, Aleksandr Zarutskiy.

Aktobe also pushed forward vigorously. However, the opening 45 minutes ended without a goal for either side.

The second half intensified as both managers made substitutions. Kairat Almaty brought on 17-year-old Dastan Satpaev, who ultimately decided the match. In the 77th minute, the young forward cut in from the left flank and unleashed a powerful strike into the box. Despite touching the ball, Zarutskiy could not prevent it from finding the back of the net (1-0).

In the final minutes, both teams traded attacks, but the score remained unchanged.

Photo credit: Qazinform

It is worth noting that Kairat previously defeated Altai 1-0 away, while Aktobe secured a 4-1 win against Tobol in their season opener.

Earlier, FC Kairat announced a friendly match against Russia’s FC Zenit in late March.