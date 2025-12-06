Semey and Kairat reach quarterfinals of UEFA Futsal Champions League

Both clubs delivered back-to-back victories in their Round of 16 matches.

Semey

In Poland, the second leg of the UEFA Futsal Champions League Round of 16 took place between local side Piast Gliwice and Semey.

After an unexpected 3-3 draw in Semey in the first match, the Kazakh club travelled to Poland with one aim: to win. Piast, sensing an opportunity after the first-leg result, had no intention of giving up at home.

The match turned into a hard-fought battle filled with goals. Semey scored five, with Turegazin striking twice and Piyaly, Pedrinho, and Marcelo adding one each. The Polish team responded with goals from Korpela, Breno Bertoline, and Micuim.

Final score: 5-3 to Semey (8-6 on aggregate).

The Kazakh team advances to the UEFA Futsal Champions League quarterfinals, where they will face French club Étoilé in a two-leg series.

Photo credit: Almaty Futsal Club Kairat

Kairat Almaty

Earlier, in another Round of 16 match, Kairat also sealed qualification with a 5-3 win in Almaty over Belgian side Sporting Anderlecht. The first leg in Belgium ended 7-4 in Kairat’s favor.

The return match in Almaty was just as eventful, featuring seven goals, two missed penalties, and one red card.

Playing at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace, Kairat delivered a confident home victory. Captain Orazov scored twice, while Rashit, Joao Paulo, and Athirson Silva scored once. Edson missed a penalty for Kairat.

Anderlecht's Edu, Grello, and Dillien found the net. Besides, Grello also failed to score a penalty.

In the next round, Kairat will face the Spanish club Cartagena.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan’s figure skater Sofya Samodelkina took seventh place for her short program routine at the ISU Figure Skating Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb 2025 in Croatia.