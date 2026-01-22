Julie Stufft highlights strengthening U.S.- Kazakhstan cooperation across multiple fields

"Dear friends, colleagues and Kazakhstani citizens! My name is Julie Stufft. It is a great honour for me to serve as the U.S Ambassador to Kazakhstan," said the diplomat in Kazakh.

“As an American diplomat, I have served in Moldova, Djibouti, Russia, Ethiopia, and Poland, as well as in the State Department and the White House. My family and I are delighted to experience the life, culture and the warmth of Kazakh hospitality firsthand,” the Ambassador said.

She then continued, talking about her plans. In particular, the diplomat stated her intention to further develop bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the United States in various fields, from culture and education to trade and artificial intelligence.

“I look forward to strengthening the partnerships we have in so many fields – from culture and education, to commerce and AI, supporting trade, investment and innovation, that benefits both of our nations,” she highlighted.

Ms. Stufft also emphasized she is eager to explore Kazakhstan, its nature, places of attraction, and to meet the people living here.

“I also look forward to explore your beautiful country, from its vast steppes to its many mountains, rivers and lakes, as well as to enjoy your holidays and traditions. Most of all, I am excited to meet with you, the amazing people driving Kazakhstan’s dynamism and learn more about the opportunities shaping your future,” she noted.

She added that she also wants to share with the people of Kazakhstan America’s story - about her hometown and the great state of Ohio, and about the United States - as the country celebrates 250th anniversary of its independence and is going to host the World Cup this year.

“2026 also marks 35 years, since the United States and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations, and we have been proud and steadfast friend of Kazakhstan ever since. I know that together we can continue to build stronger, safer and more prosperous future for us all. See you!” the diplomat concluded.

In October last year, the U.S. Senate confirmed Julie Stufft as the Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

In early January, Julie Stufft delivered her credentials to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.