Jordan’s king visits Kazakhstan as country plans uranium reserve and releases second tiger

Anadolu Agency: Jordan's King Abdullah and Kazakhstan's Tokayev hold talks on expanding cooperation

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted Jordan’s King Abdullah II on November 5. The leaders discussed trade, tourism and defense during the king’s official visit, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Jordan is our time-tested and reliable partner in the Arab world. In recent years, our cooperation has received a new impetus. We highly value the strong political dialogue between us, which is maintained at various levels,” President Tokayev said.

He also said the two countries could strengthen academic and scientific ties and expand tourism.

The visit brought the Aqaba Process to Central Asia for the first time. Abdullah launched the security initiative more than a decade ago. Intelligence and security risks posed by artificial intelligence were on the agenda in Kazakhstan. The king also called for closer cooperation against terrorism and extremism.

World Nuclear News: Kazakhstan aims for 100-year uranium reserve

Kazakhstan wants to secure a century of fuel for its planned nuclear plants. The country aims to set aside at least 150,000 metric tons of uranium by 2050, World Nuclear News reports.

The proposal covers more than uranium in storage. Atomic Energy Agency Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev said Kazakhstan could reserve deposits underground. It could also stockpile natural uranium and fuel ready for use in reactors.

Kazatomprom is exploring six areas covering more than 1,000 square kilometers. The company also plans to explore Kyzyltu, a separate 124-square-kilometer site. Kazakhstan produced about 40% of the world’s uranium in 2025.

Daily Sabah: Türkiye, Kazakhstan expand defense partnerships, eye $15B in trade

Kazakhstan could become the first country outside Türkiye to build Anka drones, Daily Sabah reports.

Turkish Aerospace and Kazakhstan’s Civil Aircraft Repair Plant No. 406 formed a partnership called TA-406. The partners have visited each other’s sites and are discussing a feasibility study.

Another joint venture, Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering, already makes defense equipment in Kazakhstan. Its products include thermal imaging sights, infrared lenses and radio systems.

The two countries aim to raise bilateral trade to $15 billion. Trade reached about $10 billion in 2025, according to business council head Selçuk Yüce. He said more companies need access to both markets to reach that target.

Global Banking & Finance Review: How Kazakhstan is transforming energy into sovereign intelligence

Kazakhstan wants to use its electricity to power AI products for export, Global Banking & Finance Review reports.

During a visit to Astana, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang described Kazakhstan as “a future computing centre and artificial intelligence factory for all of Europe.”

In June, Kazakhstan announced AI and digital infrastructure agreements worth up to $10 billion. Firebird and NVIDIA are among the companies involved. In Ekibastuz, Firebird and Kazakhtelecom are developing the first phase of Data Center Valley. They expect commercial operations to begin in the third quarter of 2027.

The publication argues that Kazakhstan’s prospects also depend on who owns the technology its engineers develop. It points to Higgsfield, an AI video startup with more than 300 specialists in Kazakhstan. The company raised $400 million in August at a $5.4 billion valuation.

Eurasianet: UN praises ecosystem restoration efforts in Kazakhstan

A UN report highlights Kazakhstan’s efforts to restore the Northern Aral Sea, Eurasianet reports.

It also credits habitat restoration with helping saiga antelope and wild horses recover in Kazakhstan.

The Northern Aral Sea now holds more than 23 billion cubic meters of water. That volume has nearly doubled since restoration began in the early 2000s. Its surface area has grown by about a third.

Kazakhstan aims to raise the volume to 34 billion cubic meters within six years. The plan includes restoring the Kokaral Dam with World Bank support.

Kazakh authorities also plan more than 160 irrigation projects in the Aral-Syr Darya basin. The government explained how those projects would help replenish the sea.

“This will allow for more efficient water use and enable conserved water volumes to be redirected into the Northern Aral Sea,” the government said in an October 7 statement.

The Independent: Kazakhstan releases second tiger into the wild as ambitious conservation project gathers pace

Kazakhstan released a male tiger named Amur into the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve on October 31, The Independent reports.

The tiger joined Umit, a female released there on July 31. Umit now hunts on her own.

Before Amur’s release, specialists assessed his health, hunting skills and response to people. Both tigers wear satellite collars so conservationists can track their movements.

Kazakhstan’s last confirmed sighting of a Caspian tiger dates to 1948. Conservationists chose the closely related Amur tiger to restore a wild population. The program aims to release around 10 tigers by 2033.

Authorities have formed teams to intervene if a tiger approaches a settlement. Residents can expect alerts when a tiger comes within five kilometers of a village or farm.

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