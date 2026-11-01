Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Nuclear power, landmark Türkiye visit and major construction plans

Euronews: Kazakhstan's Tokayev calls for faster construction of nuclear power plants

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for a national uranium reserve and faster construction of two nuclear power plants in his annual state-of-the-nation address, Euronews reports.

“I believe it is possible, and perhaps even necessary, to begin construction of the Balkhash NPP as early as next year,” he said, also urging an agreement to advance the Moyynkum project.

Tokayev described an electricity surplus as essential for digitalization and artificial intelligence, while criticizing costly winter electricity imports followed by cheap summer exports.

He also urged Kazakhstan to capitalize on growing demand for overland transport.

“Kazakhstan must seize this historic opportunity to truly become a leading logistics hub for Eurasia,” he said.

The Aral-Caspian Highway is expected to shorten the Trans-Caspian route by 1,000 kilometres, while the Bakty-Ayagoz railway will add a third crossing with China.

Tokayev designated next year as the Year of Nationwide Construction, prioritizing public infrastructure.

Milliyet: President Erdoğan welcomed President Tokayev of Kazakhstan with an official ceremony

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara before bilateral and delegation-level talks, Milliyet reports.

The ceremony included both countries’ national anthems and a 21-gun salute. Tokayev greeted the guard of honor with “Hello, soldiers.”

According to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said the two countries would strengthen their enhanced strategic partnership through further cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transport and the defense industry.

He also pledged close coordination with Kazakhstan during Türkiye’s chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States.

Erdoğan invited Tokayev to attend the COP31 Leaders’ Summit in Antalya and was scheduled to host an official dinner in his honor.

Anadolu Agency: Türkiye, Kazakhstan to deepen defense industry cooperation

According to Anadolu Agency, Türkiye will deepen defense industry cooperation with Kazakhstan through joint production and mutually beneficial partnerships, Turkish defense industry chief Haluk Gorgun said on Wednesday.

His remarks followed talks in Ankara, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Gorgun described Türkiye as a reliable, long-term partner offering competitive defense products and policies supporting joint production.

"We will diversify and deepen our areas of cooperation with friendly and brotherly Kazakhstan within the framework of a win-win approach," he said.

He added that combining the two countries’ expertise would contribute to the security and prosperity of the Turkic world.

Hürriyet: Turkic world leaders gather in Ankara for landmark summit

Ankara is hosting the 13th Organization of Turkic States summit on October 29-30 as Türkiye celebrates the republic’s 103rd anniversary, Hürriyet reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was the first leader to arrive, receiving a ceremonial welcome from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before bilateral talks.

Held under the theme “Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action,” the summit will address trade, energy, defense and transport, particularly the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor linking Asia and Europe.

Türkiye will assume the organization’s rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan. Leaders are expected to adopt the Ankara Declaration, appoint a new secretary-general and agree on measures to strengthen cooperation.

Commonspace.eu: Kazakhstan set for major construction program after Tokayev’s speech

According to Commonspace.eu, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed declaring 2027 “the Year of Large-scale Construction”, calling for new and renovated public infrastructure nationwide.

Priorities include roads, airports, railway stations, housing and healthcare facilities, alongside rehabilitation centers for children with special needs.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said the “People’s Construction” programme would drive infrastructure development and economic reforms.

“This large-scale project will provide significant momentum for employment growth and improving citizens’ well-being,” he said.

Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova outlined plans for nearly 70 healthcare facilities, including perinatal centers, children’s hospitals and rehabilitation branches. The projects would add or modernize 9,200 hospital beds.

Euronews: Gold market and central banks: Russia and Kazakhstan sell as Poland and China buy

Kazakhstan plans to reduce gold’s share of its reserves from around 78% to 75% by year-end, after ranking among the world’s biggest buyers in the first eight months of 2026, Euronews reports.

“Kazakhstan has been buying gold for a long time, so it will now be selling at a significant profit,” says Adam Stroniawski, managing director of Polish precious metals dealer Mennica Skarbowa.

He believes the limited reduction and gradual sales will have little impact on global prices. Russia has also reduced its holdings, while Poland continues buying.

AP: As the US and China form AI blocs, countries are increasingly torn between them

Kazakhstan is seeking access to both American and Chinese AI ecosystems as rivalry between the two powers puts pressure on countries to choose sides, AP reports.

AI Minister Zhaslan Madiyev joined the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative in June, and then travelled to Shanghai three weeks later as Kazakhstan became a founding member of China’s World AI Cooperation Organization.

Kazakhstan hopes to attract investment, enter global AI supply chains and influence standards.

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