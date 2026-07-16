Jordan’s Independent Election Commission to observe elections in Kazakhstan

During the meeting, Ambassador Shaldanbay briefed his counterpart on the large-scale political, institutional and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, as well as the key priorities for the further modernization of the country's public administration system.

Particular attention was given to the entry into force of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the upcoming election of deputies to the Qurultay, scheduled for 23 August 2026. It was noted that the formation of the first composition of the new unicameral legislature would mark an important milestone in Kazakhstan's transition to its renewed constitutional model.

The Ambassador also highlighted Kazakhstan's consistent digital and economic modernization, the development of artificial intelligence technologies, modern infrastructure and high-tech industries, as well as the implementation of major projects in the transport, energy and logistics sectors.

The Kazakh diplomat handed Ali Al-Zyoud an invitation from Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdirov to participate as an international observer in monitoring the preparation and conduct of the elections of deputies to the Qurultay.

For his part, Ali Al-Zyoud noted the high level of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan, expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation between the electoral authorities of the two countries, and confirmed the participation of representatives of the Independent Election Commission of Jordan as international observers for the upcoming election of deputies to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reported that the Central Election Commission had registered the Nationwide Social Democratic Party list and the Respublica party list for the Qurultay deputy elections slated for August 23, 2026.