JISOO returns, Mylène Farmer teams up with DJ Snake and Dominic Fike releases new album

New releases

JISOO releases ADDICTED, the second pre-release single from her upcoming first full-length solo album. The new track follows CLICK, which arrived last month.

Mylène Farmer and DJ Snake team up on Combien pour la nuit, a single from Farmer’s newly released 13th studio album, Égrégore.

Gracie Abrams shares Here You Come, There You Go, a new single from the upcoming deluxe edition of her album Daughter from Hell. The expanded edition, featuring 5 additional tracks, is scheduled for November 20.

Dominic Fike releases How to Quit Smoking, his third studio album. The album follows his 2023 release Sunburn and features singles including Wallflower, Small Town and Pangea.

CHVRCHES release Overthinker, the second single from their upcoming fifth album, All the King’s Men. The record is scheduled for January 22, 2027.

Mariah Carey celebrates the 25th anniversary of Glitter with an expanded deluxe edition, featuring 15 additional tracks, including rare and previously unreleased recordings. The release also includes a reimagined version of Didn’t Mean to Turn You On featuring Rochelle Jordan.

Music news

JAY-Z will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Guest performers have yet to be announced.

You can read last week's music in brief here.