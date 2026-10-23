RAYE wins Mercury Prize, LISA drops Tarantino and Kacey Musgraves unveils new album

New releases

Kacey Musgraves shares two new songs, Weekend in Texas and Mi Tesoro, and announces a companion album, Middle of Nowhere Vol. 2: Tex Mex Tapes. The 16 track release, featuring 11 new songs and five covers, is scheduled for January 15.

LISA releases Tarantino with an official music video, alongside her new solo EP PRESS PLAY. The six track project also includes her previously released single SaWaDiKa.

Hilary Duff returns to holiday music with Holiday Things, a five song EP featuring three original tracks, a new version of George Michael's Last Christmas and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

My Chemical Romance celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade with a deluxe edition. The expanded release includes the original album, three live performances from the band's 2007 tour and three rare B sides.

Hailee Steinfeld shares Magic, a cover of The Cars’ 1984 hit, for Disney’s upcoming animated film Hexed, in which she voices the lead character, Billie Doe. The single arrives on October 23, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on November 27.

Music news

Ryan Gosling's band Dead Man's Bones hints at a possible return to music.

Charli XCX joins the cast of Martin Scorsese's upcoming film What Happens at Night, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The singer is reportedly set to make a cameo in the gothic psychological horror film, which follows an American couple traveling to a European town to adopt a baby.

Charli xcx has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s ‘WHAT HAPPENS AT NIGHT’ alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. (https://t.co/AA29G1w4rO) https://t.co/fTjn6iQDsY — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 22, 2026

RAYE wins the 2026 Mercury Prize for her second studio album, This Music May Contain Hope. The award was announced at a ceremony in Newcastle, England, on October 22.

You can read last week's music in brief here.