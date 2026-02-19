A Kazakhstani segment of the large-scale show, uniting traditions of the Silk Road and technologies of the future, brought a unique symbiosis of high culture and national character.

The recent mega project Silk Way Star, co-organized by the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex and CMG, served as a foundation for such partnership. The international vocal contest, which is now recognized as a brand of Eurasian humanitarian dialogue, brought together talents from central Asia, the Caucasus, Malaysia, China, South Korea, and Mongolia.

This partnership offers new horizons for Kazakhstani television and demonstrates the growing authority of domestic content on the global stage.

It is worth noting that the appearance of the Jibek Joly TV channel on CGTN confirms that culture knows no boundaries.

