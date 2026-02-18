BBC spotlights Kazakhstan's Silk Way Star scene as example of humanitarian dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia

In the article, published on February 15, the author analyzes the readiness of both countries’ peoples for reconciliation after more than 30 years of conflict, as well as highlights that symbolic humanitarian gestures often prove no less significant than political agreements.

One of such gestures took place at the Silk Way Star vocal contest in November 2025 in Astana, which was co-organized by the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex and China Media Group. Samira Efendi, a singer and jury member from Azerbaijan, awarded Armenia contestant Saro Gevorgyan the highest score and gave him a hug publicly.

The BBC highlights that such a gesture is ‘rare and highly symbolic’ given the two countries had been engaged in a long-term conflict. The Azerbaijani singer said she realized the possible backlash, but decided it crucial to make the first move towards dialogue.

The article stressed that the scene occurred on neutral territory in Kazakhstan, which is increasingly seen as a venue for intercultural and humanitarian dialogue.

Previously, Qazinform reported the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the United States signed a joint declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.