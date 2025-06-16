Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, CMG announce new project Silk Way Star

The document was signed by Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director at the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President, and Shen Haixiong, CMG president, in presence of the Kazakh and Chinese presidents, as the latter is paying a visit to Kazakhstan.

Silk Way Star is the first joint singing project, bringing together performers from the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus and China. Set to feature competitions, shows as well as a gala concert, the project is to create a unique creative cultural dialogue through vibrant cultural musical collaborations, song performances in multiple languages.

The international project Silk Way Star will be aired on Silk Way and CGTN TV channels.

The signing of the agreement marks a new page in cooperation between our media companies. For the first time, the two major media companies of Kazakhstan and China will work on a global project, said Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director at the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President.

In turn, Shen Haixiong, CMG president, noted that the scale of the Silk Way Star project corresponds to the strategic level of cooperation among the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and China Media Group. “The joint project is a unique experience for both companies,” he said.

In addition, the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and China Media Group (CMG) signed an agreement to implement joint projects in the field of mass media.

To note, the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex and CMG successfully held the Astana-Beijing, SCO – Build Strength Through Multilateral Dialogue teleconferences as well as broadcast SCO Connect special episodes in 2024/25.

The two major media companies conduct mutual exchanges and air Kazakh and Chinese documentaries on a regular basis.

The President’s TV and Radio Complex is a full-cycle Kazakhstani media company that includes the following: Jibek Joly TV channel, international Silk Way and Silk Way Cinema TV channels, Kazinform International News Agency, and the Documentary Film Center.

The China Media Group (CMG) is one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. It includes China Central Television (CCTV), China Global Television Network (CGTN), China National Radio (CNR), and China Radio International (CRI). In total, the corporation comprises 47 TV channels, 17 radio stations, and 17 newspapers.

As reported earlier, 24 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed following the talks between Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping on Monday evening in Astana.