Jennifer Lopez’s concerts expected to bring nearly $750,000 into Kazakh economy

"There is a positive overall effect", said Takiyev on Wednesday, adding that two Jennifer Lopez’s concerts drew tourists from neighboring countries.

The concert in Astana attracted around 5,000 tourists and the concert in Almaty – nearly 7,000 tourists. They all stayed in hotels, went to restaurants and visited city sights. According to our estimates, one tourist spent at least 1,000 US dollars, said the minister.

Takiyev hailed events similar to these two concerts as an “economic growth driver”.

Tax revenue from the concerts is yet to be calculated, added Takiyev, saying: “The final tally will be revealed after local businesses declare their income”.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin said that following his talk with the concert manager, Jennifer Lopez’s concerts are likely to generate 400 million tenge (nearly $750,000) in tax revenue.

Earlier, it was reported fans from over 30 countries flock to Almaty to attend the Jennifer Lopez concert.