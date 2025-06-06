Jennifer Lopez to perform in Uzbekistan following Astana concert

Uzbekistan’s capital has officially been added to Jennifer Lopez’s tour schedule. Her concert is set for August 7 at Bunyodkor Stadium.

Tickets went on sale on June 5, with prices starting at 1 million soms (about 40,000 tenge) and going up to over 3.7 million soms (around 150,000 tenge).

The organizers remind that tickets cannot be exchanged or refunded. To prevent fraud, residents of Uzbekistan are encouraged to purchase tickets only from the official website iticket.uz.

As previously reported, the American actress and singer will perform in Astana on August 1 at the Astana Arena and in Almaty on August 10 at the Central Stadium.