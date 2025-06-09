Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct by 9 women

The allegations span over two decades, during which Leto is said to have continued engaging with the accusers. The issue resurfaced last month when DJ Allie Teilz, 30, shared a Facebook post from 2012 in which she claimed Leto assaulted her when she was 17. Teilz described his behavior as “predatory, terrifying, and unacceptable,” adding that Leto was aware of her age at the time.

Air Mail also shared details from an anonymous woman, who said that Leto approached her at a Los Angeles café in 2006, when she was 16. Former model Laura La Rue, 33, also came forward, saying Leto flirted with her and invited her to his Los Angeles home after they met at an animal rights benefit when she was 16.

A representative for Leto has denied La Rue’s claims, stating that their communications “contain nothing sexual or inappropriate.” While Leto’s team has “expressly denied” all allegations, the actor has not made a personal statement.

As previously reported, Leto is set to perform in Almaty next month as part of Thirty Seconds to Mars’ ongoing tour.