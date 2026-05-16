Japan’s tooth regrowth breakthrough moves closer to reality

Researchers at Kyoto University Hospital have begun testing a drug designed to stimulate dormant tooth buds hidden inside the human jaw. The experimental therapy targets a protein known as USAG-1, which suppresses tooth development.

By blocking the protein with a special antibody, scientists hope to activate what they describe as a possible “third generation” of teeth.

The idea gained international attention after a 2021 study published in Scientific Reports showed that mice developed new teeth after USAG-1 was inhibited. Later studies involving ferrets and dogs also produced successful tooth regrowth, including the regeneration of missing premolars.

According to researchers, the newly grown teeth functioned normally and showed no major adverse effects in animal testing.

Human trials officially began in late 2024 and are continuing through 2025. The first phase involves healthy male participants aged 30 to 64 who are missing at least one molar. Scientists are testing the drug’s safety, dosage and early effectiveness.

Preliminary findings released in 2026 have reportedly shown encouraging results, with no serious side effects observed so far.

The next phase could focus on children suffering from congenital anodontia, a rare genetic disorder that prevents teeth from developing. Experts say the treatment may eventually help millions of people affected by tooth loss caused by aging, injury or gum disease.

Researchers aim to make the treatment publicly available by 2030 if future trials remain successful.

Experts caution that challenges remain, including ensuring regrown teeth properly connect to nerves and blood vessels and align naturally with existing teeth. Initial treatments may also be expensive, with early estimates placing costs at around $11,000 per tooth.

Still, scientists say the breakthrough could transform modern dentistry by replacing artificial implants with naturally regenerated teeth.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that researchers at New York University have developed a simple blood test that could help identify depression before symptoms fully emerge.