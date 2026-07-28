Japan's 'King Kazu' scores first goal in four years at age 59

The 59-year-old forward found the net in the 52nd minute, finishing a cross after a teammate beat three defenders down the right flank. It was Miura's first competitive goal since November 2022, when he scored for Suzuka PG, now known as Atletico Suzuka, against FC Osaka.

Born in 1967, Miura made his professional debut in 1986 and has enjoyed a career spanning four decades. He played for Brazilian giants Santos, Italy's Genoa, and became one of the defining stars of the J.League's inaugural era.

The former Japan international earned 89 caps and scored 55 goals for the national team.

Miura joined J3 League side Fukushima United this year and is expected to celebrate his 60th birthday in February 2027 while remaining an active professional player.

Despite his longevity, Miura's continued career has sparked debate among some fans, with critics arguing that his limited appearances in recent seasons serve more as a promotional attraction than a competitive role.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Philadelphia 76ers officially signed four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James, marking one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason.