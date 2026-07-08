Japan unveils world’s first Pokémon airport

The airport has officially adopted the nickname “Noto Satoyama Pokémon With You Airport”, making it the first in the world to incorporate “Pokémon” into its name. The designation will remain in place until September 2029.

More than 100 Pokémon characters now adorn the airport’s walls and facilities, while shops and restaurants offer exclusive merchandise and themed meals.

The project was spearheaded by the Ishikawa prefectural government in collaboration with a Tokyo-based foundation that promotes social initiatives through Pokémon.

Officials hope the unique branding will attract visitors and highlight the region’s cultural appeal.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s international tourist tax, also known as the departure tax, will be raised to 3,000 yen per person from 1,000 yen.