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    Japan trip costs jump: Departure tax triples

    18:39, 29 June 2026

    Japan's international tourist tax, also known as the departure tax, will be raised to 3,000 yen per person from 1,000 yen, starting on Wednesday, JIJI Press reports.

    Japan, departure tax
    Image credit: AI-generated/Grok

    The Japanese government decided to raise the departure tax in light of congestion and nuisance behavior becoming more serious at tourist destinations amid an increase in the number of foreign visitors.

    The additional revenue from the tax hike will be used to strengthen measures to address overtourism and attract foreign tourists to areas outside major cities.

    Departure tax revenue hit a record high of about 52.5 billion yen in fiscal 2024, which ended in March 2025, and is expected to reach 130 billion yen in fiscal 2026.

    The departure tax is collected as a surcharge on airfare and other tickets. Passengers leaving Japan on tickets purchased before Wednesday will be charged 1,000 yen.

    Earlier, it was reported that Japan foreigner entry visa fees were to be hiked fivefold to 15,000 yen from July.

    Japan Tourism Travel World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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