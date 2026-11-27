JAXA aims to secure astronauts ahead of expanded opportunities to explore the Moon in the 2030s under the U.S.-led Artemis manned lunar exploration program, in which Japan is a participant.

“I look forward to seeing applications from many people with the ambition to explore space, a new frontier for humanity,” Seki announced.

This will be JAXA’s seventh astronaut recruitment drive and first since 2021, when Makoto Suwa, 49, and Ayu Yoneda, 31, were selected. The space agency plans to announce application guidelines and other details around next April and begin accepting applications around June.

The aim is to select a small number of astronaut candidates around autumn 2028.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Soyuz rocket carrying a cargo spacecraft with a humanoid robot blasted off from Baikonur.