Soyuz rocket carrying cargo spacecraft with humanoid robot blasts off from Baikonur
17:29, 24 November 2026
A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying the Progress MS-36 cargo spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Roscosmos.
The launch took place at 3:17 p.m. Astana time (10:17 a.m. GMT).
The cargo spacecraft is delivering food, equipment for the crew’s life support and work, and an anthropomorphic robot as part of the Teledroid experiment.
In September, we reported that Russia’s Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport, successfully separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket.