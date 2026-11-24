The launch took place at 3:17 p.m. Astana time (10:17 a.m. GMT).

The cargo spacecraft is delivering food, equipment for the crew’s life support and work, and an anthropomorphic robot as part of the Teledroid experiment.

In September, we reported that Russia’s Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport, successfully separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket.