Japan to launch National Intelligence Bureau on July 31

The Cabinet also approved the appointment of the bureau’s first director, as part of the country’s efforts “to ramp up counterespionage moves amid growing overseas threats,” following the May law.

The first meeting of the National Intelligence Council, chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, is scheduled to take place the same day, according to government sources. The council is expected to begin discussions on Japan's first-ever national intelligence strategy

Kazuya Hara, who has served as director of Cabinet intelligence since 2023, will head the National Intelligence Bureau. He previously held senior positions at the National Police Agency, including as chief of its security bureau.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, the bureau’s launch is "significant in today's increasingly challenging international environment" because it will "enable the government to make sound policy decisions based on higher-quality, more timely intelligence."

The National Intelligence Council will serve as the central body coordinating the country's intelligence activities. In addition to the prime minister, it will comprise nine other Cabinet members, responsible for intelligence-related affairs.

The National Intelligence Bureau, an upgrade to the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office, will serve as its secretariat.

Following the establishment of the council, the government plans to convene an expert panel later this summer with the goal of submitting related legislation during next year's ordinary parliamentary session. The panel is expected to consider a range of issues, including the introduction of a registration system for agents representing foreign governments in lobbying activities.

Read more on how Japan plans to strengthen intelligence with a new National Council.