Japan to establish National Intelligence Council

The move marks the first step in a broader plan to boost capabilities that have raised concerns over civil liberties.

The council is a cornerstone of the security agenda of the Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who has pledged to strengthen intelligence and counterespionage capabilities in response to what her government calls the most complex security environment since the end of World War II.

Designed to address challenges such as cyberattacks and election interference through social media disinformation, the council will be chaired by the prime minister and include nine other Cabinet members, among them the chief Cabinet secretary and foreign minister.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s parliament backed a new bill to overhaul personal data protection.