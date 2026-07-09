How Japan plans to strengthen intelligence with new National Council

The law, approved by the House of Councillors with backing from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and several opposition parties, creates the National Intelligence Council and the National Intelligence Bureau, which will serve as the government's central hub for coordinating intelligence gathered by ministries and agencies.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi described the legislation as a long-standing priority and a key step toward reinforcing Japan's intelligence capabilities.

"The act represents the first step in reforms to strengthen Japan's intelligence functions," Takaichi told reporters after the bill became law. She said the new framework would help Japan respond more effectively to an increasingly complex international environment, protect public safety, and safeguard the country's national interests.

The new council, chaired by the prime minister and comprising key Cabinet ministers, will oversee intelligence coordination across government. Its secretariat, the National Intelligence Bureau, will collect, analyze, and integrate information provided by the National Police Agency, the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and other government bodies.

The reform comes as Japan faces growing concerns over cyberattacks, foreign influence operations, election interference, and broader geopolitical tensions. The government has described the current security environment as the most challenging since the end of World War II.

During parliamentary debates, opposition lawmakers raised concerns that expanding intelligence functions could affect privacy and civil liberties. Takaichi rejected those concerns, saying the legislation primarily regulates cooperation between government agencies and does not increase risks to personal privacy.

She added that the government would operate the new institutions in accordance with supplementary resolutions adopted by both chambers of parliament, which emphasize respect for constitutional rights, protection of personal information, political neutrality, and proper parliamentary oversight.

The prime minister also signaled that further reforms remain under consideration, including possible counterespionage legislation and the creation of a dedicated foreign intelligence agency. While declining to provide a timeline, she said the government would continue examining additional measures "carefully and steadily" while taking into account a broad range of opinions.

The government is expected to establish the National Intelligence Council and the National Intelligence Bureau as early as July, while continuing discussions on broader intelligence and counterespionage reforms that could be submitted to parliament in 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Japanese government would aim to consistently achieve economic growth of more than 3% in nominal gross domestic product and more than 1% in real GDP at an early date.