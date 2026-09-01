Japan to launch first ambulance for humanoids

The “GMO Humanoid Ambulance” will respond to robot breakdowns and other technical problems, providing on-site diagnosis and repairs or, when necessary, replacing the malfunctioning robot with a spare unit and transporting it to a repair facility.

The vehicle will carry diagnostic equipment, key components and repair tools. Humanoid engineers from the GMO Humanoid Lab Shibuya Showroom, GMO Internet Group’s physical AI development center, will accompany each response. The engineers support secondary development of humanoid robots and have hands-on experience operating and maintaining the machines.

GMO AIR said its research shows the vehicle is the first of its kind in Japan, specifically designed and deployed for humanoid robot maintenance as of September 2026.

The initiative comes as the global robotics market expands. A 2025 McKinsey report estimates that the market for multipurpose robots could reach about $370 billion by 2040. Japan’s government has also set a goal of achieving a global robotics market share of more than 30% and a ¥20 trillion market by 2040 under its AI Robotics Strategy. The target covers Japan’s robotics industry as a whole, rather than humanoid robots alone.

The company said it plans to expand services supporting humanoid robots after deployment, covering their operation, improvement and maintenance rather than simply selling the machines.

GMO AI & Robotics Corp. was established in June 2024 as a general trading company specializing in AI and robotics.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Singapore had introduced an autonomous robot designed to patrol prisons, monitor inmates and assist officers during security incidents.