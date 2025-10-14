Janibek Alimkhanuly to face Erislandy Lara in three-belt title clash

The official date and venue for the three-title unification bout have been confirmed by the renowned boxing magazine The Ring.

“The middleweight unification fight will take place on December 6 in San Antonio as part of the undercard of the PBC event headlined by Isaac Cruz vs. Lamont Roach, broadcast live on Prime Video PPV,” the outlet reported.

Alimkhanuly currently tops The Ring’s middleweight rankings, while Lara held the third position before being removed last month due to inactivity.

Although 42-year-old Lara is a seasoned veteran, he remains a serious threat to the undefeated 32-year-old Alimkhanuly. The Cuban, currently the oldest active world champion, is riding a four-fight knockout streak and shows no intention of slowing down.

As for Alimkhanuly, who last stepped into the ring in April in Astana and knocked out previously unbeaten Frenchman Anauel Ngamissengue, he has yet to face an opponent of Lara’s caliber.

Nevertheless, the Kazakh boxer is highly motivated to achieve his goal of becoming Kazakhstan’s first-ever undisputed world boxing champion. The previous national record belongs to Gennady Golovkin, who held three of the four major titles — WBA, WBC, and IBF.

