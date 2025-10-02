Gennady Golovkin tops Hall of Fame list, linked to World Boxing elections

The elections of the new president of World Boxing and its Executive Committee members are scheduled for November 23, 2025, to be held during the World Boxing Congress in Rome, Italy.

Although the official list of candidates has not yet been released, foreign media suggest that Gennady Golovkin is among the potential contenders for the presidency of World Boxing.

Adding to the good news, Golovkin has emerged as a top nominee for the International Boxing Hall of Fame of 2026. The Ring reported earlier today that he leads the list, alongside first-time Modern category nominees Vernon Forrest and Steve Collins.

The results of the Hall of Fame voting will be revealed in early December.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has wrapped up the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, India, with ten medals.