Janibek Alimkhanuly kicks off training camp in New York ahead of title fight

Alimkhanuly and his team have chosen New York as their training base for the upcoming WBO super middleweight world title fight. The Kazakh boxer has already arrived in the city, selected a gym, and shared an update with fans on social media about his first days in the United States and how he is feeling.

“We'll be training in New York! Still dealing with jet lag and adjusting to the local time. We checked out several gyms and picked the one that suits us best! The fight is early next year!” Alimkhanuly wrote on Instagram.

Alimkhanuly and his team are currently adjusting to the time difference and finalizing their sparring schedule ahead of his January 23, 2027, showdown with Denmark's Jacob Bank for the vacant WBO super middleweight world title. The fight will take place at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark, giving Bank the home advantage.

For Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs), the fight will mark his official debut in the super middleweight division (up to 76.2 kg) and his first appearance in the ring since the end of his suspension.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s unbeaten boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly climbed to second in the WBO super middleweight rankings.