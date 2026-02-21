Janibek Alimkhanuly title decision announced

During the suspension, the Kazakh boxer will be barred from taking part in any professional or exhibition bouts. To ensure continued activity in the middleweight division and safeguard the interests of top contenders, the WBO has authorized an interim title fight between No. 1 contender Denzel Bentley and No. 2 contender Endry Saavedra.

The WBO has confirmed that, following the end of his suspension, Alimkhanuly will be obligated to fight the interim champion without delay to settle the full championship status. No intervening bout will be permitted prior to that contest, and non-compliance could trigger additional disciplinary measures.

According to WBO President Gustavo Olivieri, the Championship Committee reached its decision unanimously. The suspension is retroactive, effective from December 2, 2025. A formal written ruling detailing the findings, conditions and requirements is expected to be issued separately.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Premier Boxing Champions, the organizers of the December 6 event in San Antonio, have announced that Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been taken off the fight card.