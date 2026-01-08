Janibek Alimkhanuly doping scandal: When will outcome of his B sample be revealed

Alimkhanuly is the reigning WBO and IBF middleweight world champion, though he faces the possibility of losing these titles.

In early December 2025, just four days before his unification fight against Cuban WBA champion Erislandy Lara, Alimkhanuly’s doping test revealed the banned substance meldonium. The bout was canceled, and the Kazakh boxer denied any wrongdoing, requesting that his B sample be opened on January 8, 2026.

The results of the B sample will determine whether Alimkhanuly is found to have used a substance prohibited under the anti-doping code. The WBO has previously warned that a violation could lead to him being stripped of his title. Such a development would also raise serious questions within the global boxing community and could severely complicate Alimkhanuly’s professional career.

A negative B sample would cast doubt on the accuracy of the initial A sample result.

With the B sample set to be analyzed in the U.S., Kazakhstan is expected to learn the outcome during the night of January 8–9.

