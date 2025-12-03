EN
    Alimkhanuly’s three-title fight canceled: Kazakh boxer tests positive for doping

    09:52, 3 December 2025

    Premier Boxing Champions, the organizers of the December 6 event in San Antonio, have announced that Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been taken off the fight card, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Taking his spot on the card is 34-year-old Colombian fighter Johan Gonzalez (36–4, 24 KOs), who will now meet WBA champion Erislandy Lara.

    The report indicates that a VADA test identified meldonium — a substance banned under anti-doping rules — in the Kazakh boxer’s system.

    Photo credit: VADA
    Photo credit: VADA

    Earlier, Janibek shared a photo from his doping test, saying that he opposed doping and that no banned substances had been found in his blood.

    "As you know, I have always supported clean sport you know this well. I was surprised when I read the news. VADA took the first test and said everything was clean. I have not made any changes to my vitamins. I don’t know what happened with the second test, so I requested a retest," Janibek Alimkhanuly commented on the situation, writing on X.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Janibek Alimkhanuly has confirmed his intention to fight American undisputed super middleweight champion Terence Crawford in 2026.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
