Alimkhanuly’s three-title fight canceled: Kazakh boxer tests positive for doping
Premier Boxing Champions, the organizers of the December 6 event in San Antonio, have announced that Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been taken off the fight card, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Taking his spot on the card is 34-year-old Colombian fighter Johan Gonzalez (36–4, 24 KOs), who will now meet WBA champion Erislandy Lara.
The report indicates that a VADA test identified meldonium — a substance banned under anti-doping rules — in the Kazakh boxer’s system.
Earlier, Janibek shared a photo from his doping test, saying that he opposed doping and that no banned substances had been found in his blood.
"As you know, I have always supported clean sport you know this well. I was surprised when I read the news. VADA took the first test and said everything was clean. I have not made any changes to my vitamins. I don’t know what happened with the second test, so I requested a retest," Janibek Alimkhanuly commented on the situation, writing on X.
