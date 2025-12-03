Alimkhanuly’s three-title fight canceled: Kazakh boxer tests positive for doping

Taking his spot on the card is 34-year-old Colombian fighter Johan Gonzalez (36–4, 24 KOs), who will now meet WBA champion Erislandy Lara.

The report indicates that a VADA test identified meldonium — a substance banned under anti-doping rules — in the Kazakh boxer’s system.

Photo credit: VADA

Earlier, Janibek shared a photo from his doping test, saying that he opposed doping and that no banned substances had been found in his blood.

"As you know, I have always supported clean sport you know this well. I was surprised when I read the news. VADA took the first test and said everything was clean. I have not made any changes to my vitamins. I don’t know what happened with the second test, so I requested a retest," Janibek Alimkhanuly commented on the situation, writing on X.

