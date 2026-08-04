Jackie Chan arrives in Baku for Armour of God filming

The actor is expected to spend around 10 days in Baku, with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan assisting in the organization of the filming.

Kazakhstan is the film's primary shooting location, with production already completed in Mangistau region, Almaty region, and the city of Almaty. Azerbaijan was chosen as the second filming location at Kazakhstan's initiative.

Filming in Baku will feature some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including Icherisheher (the Old City), Highland Park, the Baku Funicular, the Green Theatre, and Fountains Square.

The project, jointly produced by Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, is one of the largest international film productions undertaken in Central Asia and the South Caucasus in recent years. The collaboration highlights growing regional cooperation in the film industry while helping promote the two countries' cultural heritage and tourism potential to international audiences.

Armour of God 4: Ultimatum continues the popular franchise, with Jackie Chan reprising his role as the legendary adventurer Asian Hawk for the first time in 13 years. The film is scheduled for release in 2027.

As written before, production will take place in Kazakhstan from July to October 2026 under the helm of Kazakhstani director Robert Kun.