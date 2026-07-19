Filming of Jackie Chan’s new movie begins in Mangystau
Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region has become a stage for the international feature film Armour of God: Ultimatum. The project, starring the world-famous actor Jackie Chan, aims to draw global attention to Kazakhstan’s natural landmarks, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The official launch of filming took place in Mangystau, with director Robert Koon and Jackie Chan leading the opening ceremony. In line with cinematic tradition, they broke a plate to mark the start of production.
The main filming location will be the Bozzhyra tract, one of Mangystau region’s iconic natural sites. The international crew will carry out large-scale shoots there, showcasing Kazakhstan’s unique landscapes to audiences worldwide.
The project is called to become a significant milestone for the domestic film industry, contributing to strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as a location for international film projects, and put the country on the global cinematic map.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Jackie Chan had arrived in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region for new film shoot.