    Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spotted on vacation in Puglia

    21:49, 22 August 2025

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been seen vacationing in the southern region of Puglia, where she made an appearance at a Cane Corso breeding farm before enjoying a traditional dinner, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Giorgia Meloni
    Photo credit: Screenshot from video

    Meloni visited Cane Corso di Michele Bocci, a well-known breeding farm, where she was welcomed by staff and introduced to the dogs. Video from the visit quickly circulated on social media.

    Later in the day, the prime minister took part in a traditional dinner at a masseria, a typical Apulian countryside estate.

    While no official agenda was released, Meloni’s presence underscored her frequent preference for vacationing in southern Italy, which she has described in the past as a source of rest and inspiration.

    Local commentators noted that the prime minister’s informal visit also gave a spotlight to Puglia’s cultural and agricultural traditions, boosting its profile as a tourism destination.

