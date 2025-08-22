Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spotted on vacation in Puglia

Meloni visited Cane Corso di Michele Bocci, a well-known breeding farm, where she was welcomed by staff and introduced to the dogs. Video from the visit quickly circulated on social media.

🚨 Here she is!



The web has been endlessly chasing after Italian 🇮🇹 Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on vacation in Puglia



And now, a first video emerges at a Cane Corso breeding farm (canecorsomichelebocci) followed by a traditional dinner in a traditional masseria



Well done! pic.twitter.com/hBMJ4ozkhD — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) August 21, 2025

Later in the day, the prime minister took part in a traditional dinner at a masseria, a typical Apulian countryside estate.

While no official agenda was released, Meloni’s presence underscored her frequent preference for vacationing in southern Italy, which she has described in the past as a source of rest and inspiration.

Local commentators noted that the prime minister’s informal visit also gave a spotlight to Puglia’s cultural and agricultural traditions, boosting its profile as a tourism destination.

