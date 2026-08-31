Italian rider to join XDS Astana Team

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract covering the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Andrea Bagioli is a well-known specialist in one-day races, renowned for his attacking style. Among his major achievements are a victory at the Gran Piemonte and second place at the Monument Il Lombardia in 2023, as well as stage victories at the Volta a Catalunya, Tour de Wallonie, Tour of Slovakia, and other races.

This season, Bagioli won a stage of the Tour of Austria, finished third on a stage of the Tour de Suisse, and took fifth place at the Grand Prix Miguel Indurain.

“As soon as I learned about XDS Astana Team’s interest and received the offer, I immediately felt that this would be the right choice for me. This is a project I have always followed with interest, and now the opportunity to become part of it really inspires me. I know many of my future teammates well, and I have always heard very positive things from them. I think I will be able to quickly integrate into the team and show what I can do over these two seasons. My main goal is to fight for victory whenever the opportunity arises, while also helping the team achieve its important objectives,” said Andrea Bagioli.

“Andrea started his professional career at a young age, quickly making his mark and achieving a number of impressive results. We have been following this rider for a long time, and now we have the opportunity to bring him into our project. I believe that at XDS Astana Team, Bagioli will have the opportunity to fulfil his full potential. Our team performs well in one-day races, which is one of our priority areas, and adding Andrea Bagioli should help us improve our results even further. In addition, he has extensive experience racing Grand Tours, which is always an important factor for us,” Alexandr Vinokurov highlighted.

Earlier, Anthony Turgis joined XDS Astana Team.