Anthony Turgis joins XDS Astana Team

Anthony Turgis, 32, is a specialist in classic and one-day races. In 2022, he finished second at the Monument Classic Milano–Sanremo, while in 2021 he was runner-up at Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne. In 2024, he claimed a stage victory at the Tour de France.

This season, Turgis finished third at the Grand Prix de Denain, seventh at the Brussels Cycling Classic, eighth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Heistse Pijl, and ninth at the Muur Classic Geraardsbergen.

XDS Astana Team is a serious project with a great history and an international roster of riders. For me, this is a new challenge in my career, and I believe it will give me new motivation and new goals. I’m happy to join the Astana project. I know that the team has been working hard on the classics, and that is important to me. I feel that I can still improve and that together with XDS Astana Team we can achieve significant results both in the spring classics and in other races, said Anthony Turgis.

Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team, said the team had been placing a strong focus on the classic races in recent years and had achieved positive results both last season and this year.

In recent years, we have been working extensively on the classics. We have made definite progress, with good results both last year and this season. Anthony is an experienced classics rider, so he can significantly strengthen our team for the spring classics. In addition, Turgis has extensive experience racing Grand Tours, particularly the Tour de France, and for us he can be a very valuable addition for the biggest race of the season, said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team.

Earlier, Qazinform reported XDS Astana’s Mike Teunissen had finished fourth in the General Classification at Renewi Tour.