Israel's Knesset advances controversial West Bank sovereignty bill

The proposal, introduced by right-wing lawmaker Avi Maoz of the Noam Party, passed its first reading late Wednesday by a margin of 25–24 after an intense debate in the Knesset. The measure now moves to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further consideration.

Supporters argue that the bill would align Israeli law with existing settlement administration, while critics say it effectively constitutes annexation that could undermine efforts to end the Gaza conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking before his 48-hour visit to Israel, said Washington did not support the move. “They passed a vote in the Knesset, but the president has made clear that’s not something we’d be supportive of right now,” Rubio told reporters. “We think there’s potential for it to threaten the peace deal.”

He added that while Israel’s democracy allows open debate, the timing “might be counterproductive.” According to the State Department, Rubio’s visit will focus on implementing President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry denounced the bill as an attempt to “legitimize Israeli sovereignty over illegal colonial settlement,” reaffirming “complete rejection of all settlements and expansionist violations.” Riyadh reiterated its support for “the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry in Ramallah also condemned the vote, stating that Israel has “no authority over any part of Palestinian territory,” and vowing to challenge the move through political and legal means.

Israeli media reported divisions within the ruling coalition, with several members supporting the opposition-sponsored bill despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call to abstain. Analysts say the move may deepen domestic rifts and strain Israel’s diplomatic relations with key Arab partners.

