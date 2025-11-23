Israeli strike in Beirut kills Hezbollah chief of staff, reports say

Israel carried out an air strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, its first in several months, targeting what Israeli officials described as a senior Hezbollah commander. Israeli media, citing security sources, said Ali Tabtabai, regarded as the group’s second-in-command, was killed in the strike.

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least five people were killed and 28 wounded after an apartment building was hit in the Dahieh district. Hezbollah confirmed that a senior commander was targeted but did not specify a name.

Israeli officials said the operation was part of efforts to counter individuals and infrastructure linked to Hezbollah. According to the officials, the group has been attempting to rebuild capabilities and expand production of explosive drones.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on the international community to help reduce tensions and reiterated Lebanon’s position regarding disputed areas in the south. Authorities in Beirut say the situation remains fragile and that continued hostilities pose risks for the wider region.

The latest cycle of violence began after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israeli positions following the 7 October 2023 attacks. Lebanese authorities say Israeli strikes killed about 4,000 people and displaced more than 1.2 million residents, while Israel reported over 80 soldiers and 47 civilians killed.

The United States sanctioned Tabtabai in 2016 and has offered a $5 million reward for information about him.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Israel carried out airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of violating a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that had been in place since early October.