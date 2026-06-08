Israel strikes Iranian petrochemical site

The Israeli military said its air force struck targets at the Mahshahr petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran, marking the first reported attack on an Iranian energy facility since the ceasefire announced in April.

“The Israeli Air Force struck several targets at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr,” the military said in a brief statement.

Iranian officials confirmed that parts of the facility were damaged. Iranian state media also reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted Israeli air bases in Nevatim and Tel Nof in response to Israeli strikes on radar sites inside Iran.

The latest exchange came after U.S. President Donald Trump said new attacks would not derail Washington's efforts to reach a broader agreement with Tehran.

Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, said Iran had launched 11 ballistic missiles at Israeli targets.

“No self-respecting country in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel,” he wrote on X.

Iran fired 11 ballistic missiles at Israel today. Each one of those missiles can level an entire neighborhood and kill hundreds. No self-respecting country in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel.



Israel is now targeting Iranian surface-to-surface… — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) June 8, 2026

The renewed hostilities pushed global oil prices higher, with Brent crude rising more than 3% and climbing above US$96 per barrel amid concerns over regional stability and energy supplies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States and Iran exchanged military strikes earlier this month, with U.S. forces targeting Iranian coastal radar sites and Iran responding with missile and drone attacks linked to tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns over security in one of the world's most important energy corridors.