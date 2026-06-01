U.S., Iran exchange strikes near Hormuz

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces carried out "self-defense strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran and Qeshm Island this weekend."

According to CENTCOM, the operation targeted Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station and two drones that "posed a clear threat to ships transiting through regional waters."

The U.S. military said the strikes were launched in response to "aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters." No American service members were injured, it added.

Photo credit: U.S. Central Command's official X account

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it retaliated by targeting an air base used by U.S. forces, though it did not disclose the location. The IRGC also stated that Iran's response would be "completely different" if U.S. "aggression" was repeated.

The latest escalation comes as diplomatic efforts to secure a long-term agreement between Washington and Tehran remain stalled. Earlier reports indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump had requested changes to the latest peace proposal, while Iranian officials dismissed reports of progress as "speculation."

A ceasefire has been in place since April 8, but no formal agreement has been reached despite repeated statements from Trump that negotiations are advancing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to finalize a new agreement with Iran, arguing that a patient approach would improve the chances of securing a favorable deal while ensuring Tehran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.