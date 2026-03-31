Israel passes death penalty bill amid backlash

The bill passed with 62 out of 120 lawmakers in favor, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose coalition depends on far-right parties. The legislation, introduced by ultranationalist factions, sets execution by hanging as the default punishment in such cases.

“The State of Israel is changing the rules of the game today,” said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. “Those who murder Jews will not continue to breathe and enjoy conditions in prison. This is a day of justice for the murdered, a day of deterrence for enemies.”

The measure has drawn strong criticism from Israeli opposition figures and human rights organizations, who describe it as discriminatory and unlikely to deter violence. Lawmaker Gilad Kariv stated: “Every day that this law remains on the statute books of the State of Israel is a stain on our image and our values.”

The Palestinian presidency condemned the legislation, saying it “amounts to a war crime,” and stressed that such measures would not weaken Palestinian resolve to pursue “freedom, independence, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel confirmed it has filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the law, while legal experts suggest the court may find aspects of the legislation unconstitutional.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Spanish government had formally withdrawn its ambassador to Israel, according to a decree published in the country’s official state bulletin.