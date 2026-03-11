Spain withdraws ambassador from Israel

The document confirms the dismissal of Spain’s ambassador to Israel, Ana María Sálomon Pérez, following a proposal by Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. The decision was adopted after discussions at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, then signed by King Felipe VI and Foreign Minister Albares.

The move comes as Spain has taken a more critical stance toward Israel’s military actions in Gaza in recent months. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has repeatedly criticized the ongoing conflict and called for an end to hostilities.

Sánchez has also described recent military actions involving Israel and the United States against Iran as “unjustifiable,” reiterating Madrid’s position of opposing further escalation.

Spain has been among the European countries calling for stronger measures regarding the conflict.

In October, the Spanish parliament approved legislation establishing a total arms embargo on Israel, banning the sale of weapons, dual-use technology and military equipment.

As Qazinform reported earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a full trade embargo on Spain.