Israel, Hamas set to free captives; Trump says Gaza ‘war is over’

US President Donald Trump has said the war in Gaza is over as he flew to the Middle East, where he will address the Israeli Knesset and co-chair a summit in Egypt on the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinians continue to return to what is left of their homes in northern Gaza as desperately needed humanitarian aid begins trickling into the Strip. But officials say food, medicine and other essentials remain in critically short supply.

It was reported earlier, Trump says Israel, Hamas agree on ‘first phase’ of Gaza ceasefire. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip at 12:00 noon local time (0900 GMT) on last Friday.