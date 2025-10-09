Trump says Israel, Hamas agree on ‘first phase’ of Gaza ceasefire

Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks, confirmed the development, saying an agreement has been reached on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the first phase of a ceasefire plan.

Hamas said in a public statement that it has concluded an “agreement stipulating an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation’s withdrawal from it, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the Gaza ceasefire agreement, adding in a statement: “A great day for Israel”.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump shared a statement issued by Hamas in response to a proposed ceasefire deal.