    Trump says Israel, Hamas agree on ‘first phase’ of Gaza ceasefire

    07:50, 9 October 2025

    US President Donald Trump first announced the breakthrough in a post on social media, saying Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal, Al Jazeera reports. 

    Gaza Strip
    Photo credit: Hamza ZH Qraiqe/Anadolu

    Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks, confirmed the development, saying an agreement has been reached on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the first phase of a ceasefire plan.

    Hamas said in a public statement that it has concluded an “agreement stipulating an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation’s withdrawal from it, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange”.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the Gaza ceasefire agreement, adding in a statement: “A great day for Israel”.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump shared a statement issued by Hamas in response to a proposed ceasefire deal.

    Palestine Hamas Israel Donald Trump Armed conflicts Middle East situation Middle East
