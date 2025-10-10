Ceasefire agreement comes into effect in Gaza: sources

The Israeli army confirmed in a brief statement that the truce had taken effect, while local eyewitnesses said calm prevailed across most areas of the coastal enclave following the announcement, marking the beginning of the implementation of the deal reached after weeks of negotiations mediated by Egypt and other international parties.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Middle East on October 12 and his visit will take place as part of the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas and the end of the war in the Gaza Strip.