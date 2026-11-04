Is the world preparing for disaster? Fact-checkers weigh in

The recommendations are part of long-standing efforts to prepare for natural disasters, cyberattacks and other emergencies, with no evidence that a major event is imminent.

The claims have circulated on social media, where users have questioned why several countries appear to be issuing emergency preparedness advice at the same time. Some posts suggest governments know about an approaching threat that the public has not been told about.

However, a fact-check published by Taiwan FactCheck Center on October 30 found that the recommendations have different origins and, in several cases, have been in place for years.

The United Kingdom launched its "Be Ready" campaign on October 22, encouraging households to keep at least 3 days' worth of food and drinking water at home. The initiative aims to help people cope with emergencies such as internet outages and extreme weather. British authorities also cited growing cybersecurity risks, hostile state activity and organized crime.

The European Union issued similar advice in March 2025 as part of its Preparedness Union Strategy. It recommended that households maintain emergency supplies for at least 72 hours, including food, water, flashlights, power banks, radios, cash and medicines. The strategy addresses risks ranging from natural disasters and cyberattacks to geopolitical crises and armed aggression.

Japan also urged residents to prepare emergency supplies, including food, water and portable toilets. The recommendations accompanied preparations for the launch of the country's Disaster Management Agency on November 2. Japanese authorities explained that the campaign aimed to strengthen disaster preparedness, particularly in response to major earthquake risks. It was not connected to rumors of an impending war.

The fact-checkers also found that several European countries, including France, Belgium, Norway, Sweden and Finland, have had emergency preparedness guidelines for years.

Another announcement that could attract attention is a nationwide test of the United States' Emergency Alert System (EAS), scheduled for November 17, 2026.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct the test at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

The alert will be broadcast in English and Spanish through participating television and radio stations and other communication services. Its message will explicitly state that it is a nationwide test and that no public action is required.

The FCC announced the test on September 16. If conditions require a change, authorities have set December 3 as an alternative date.

The test is a scheduled exercise to check the country's emergency alert infrastructure, not an announcement of an approaching threat.

Taiwan FactCheck Center concluded that countries are encouraging emergency preparedness to help people cope with natural disasters, disruptions to essential infrastructure and security crises. However, interpreting these recommendations as evidence that a major disaster or war is about to happen is unsupported and risks creating unnecessary public anxiety.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that global food prices rose in August to their highest level since late 2022, driven by adverse weather conditions and international shipping disruptions.