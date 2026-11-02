Japan’s disaster agency urges citizens to prep for next mega-disaster

At a press conference, Goshi Hosono, who became the first chief of the agency, noted that there are limits to what the central and local governments can do in the event of a massive disaster. "I hope that you all take proper action," he said.

Under the "emergency request," the agency urged people to take comprehensive measures, such as securing furniture to walls, stocking up on food and water, and checking the locations of evacuation shelters.

The agency has also issued similar requests to central government ministries and agencies, and to local governments.

Ministries and agencies were asked to review their business continuity plans and ensure that companies are implementing effective disaster prevention measures.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan had established its National Disaster Management Agency.