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    FAO claims extreme weather and shipping chaos drive up global food costs

    21:03, 5 September 2026

    Global food prices rose in August to their highest level since late 2022, driven by adverse weather conditions and international shipping disruptions, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said this week, WAM reports.

    FAO
    Photo credit: WAM

    The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 133.3 points in August, up from a revised 130.8 points in July.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) had discussed the opportunities to expand cooperation in agricultural digitalization during the online meeting.

    UN FAO Price Food World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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