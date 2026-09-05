FAO claims extreme weather and shipping chaos drive up global food costs
21:03, 5 September 2026
Global food prices rose in August to their highest level since late 2022, driven by adverse weather conditions and international shipping disruptions, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said this week, WAM reports.
The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 133.3 points in August, up from a revised 130.8 points in July.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) had discussed the opportunities to expand cooperation in agricultural digitalization during the online meeting.