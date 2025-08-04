Iran's SNSC approves setting up National Defense Council
16:21, 4 August 2025
Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has approved setting up the National Defense Council within the framework of Article 176 of the Iranian Constitution, IRNA reports.
The Defense Council will be tasked with reviewing defense plans and upgrade the capabilities of the armed forces in a centralized manner, the SNSC statement added.
The council will be chaired by the president and will consist of the heads of the three branches of the Iranian government, commanders of the armed forces, and some relevant ministries.
As reported previously, Iran plans to launch 1,000 new water and power projects by March 2026.