Iran plans to launch 1,000 new water and power projects by March 2026

Speaking at the inauguration of new infrastructure projects in southwest Tehran, the minister said the developments will add 4,000 megawatts of new electricity generation capacity to the national grid. In addition, solar energy installations are expected to contribute a further 7,000 megawatts in the coming months.

He noted that improving access to water and electricity in rural and underdeveloped regions remains a core government objective.

The projects will also support the modernisation of water management systems. This includes the expansion of treatment plants, the development of wastewater infrastructure, and upgrades to irrigation systems in drought-affected agricultural zones.

The Energy Ministry has previously stated its intention to install 10,000 megawatts of renewable capacity, with a significant share expected from solar and wind installations in arid regions. In an effort to speed up implementation, authorities are promoting public-private partnerships. Both domestic and international investors are being invited to participate in energy and water infrastructure projects, particularly in renewable energy.

As reported previously, on July 30, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.